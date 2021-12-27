The ‘difficult’ Iran nuclear talks have resumed, according to an EU diplomat.

On Monday, negotiators attempting to rescue the historic Iran nuclear deal started talks, with the EU chair predicting “tough” work ahead.

After a five-month delay following the election of ultraconservative Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, talks to rescue the 2015 accord resumed in late November.

The discussions aim to reintroduce the US to the agreement after it departed in 2018, as well as curb Iran’s nuclear operations, which have accelerated in response to the US exit and reimposed sanctions.

All sides are demonstrating “a clear will to work toward the successful conclusion of this dialogue,” according to EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the negotiations.

“It’s a promising indicator… In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll be working extremely hard… It’ll be quite difficult, “After the seventh round of discussions in Vienna began, Mora told reporters.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said ahead of the meeting that “the topic of guarantees and verification” on the easing of US sanctions should be on the agenda.

“The most important thing for us is to get to a point where we can verify that Iranian oil will be sold easily and without restrictions, that the money for this oil will be transferred in foreign currency to Iranian bank accounts, and that we will be able to benefit from all of the revenues,” he said, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Delegations from Iran and the other nations that remain signatories to the historic agreement, including the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia, are taking part in the talks.

With officials bouncing back and forth between the Iranian and US sides, Washington is indirectly involved.

The discussions have made progress, but European diplomats have cautioned that they are “rapidly approaching the end of the road.”

If Iran’s nuclear operations continue at their current rate, US negotiator Rob Malley has stated that there are only “weeks” remaining to save the deal.

Iran was offered the easing of economic sanctions in exchange for tight restrictions on its nuclear program in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The idea was to make it nearly hard for Iran to develop nuclear weapons while still allowing it to pursue a civilian nuclear program.

However, the agreement began to fall apart in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.

President Joe Biden of the United States has stated that he is open to return to the deal if Iran agrees to the original terms.

Iran possesses a nuclear arsenal, despite its claims that it does not want one. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.