The designer of the Euro banknote is concerned that the redesign would reignite rivalries.

Euro banknotes will get a new appearance with the input of the public, 20 years after they first arrived in European wallets, in a process authorities believe would bring citizens closer to the single currency.

However, the Austrian artist who designed the original banknotes is concerned that the makeover could rekindle national rivalries, something he diligently avoided the first time around with neutral imagery.

Robert Kalina, now retired, won a competition in 1996 to design the artwork for the first-ever euro notes while working as a graphic designer for the Austrian National Bank.

“It’s astounding to imagine that the euro has already been around for 20 years; I hope it continues to exist for a long time,” he told AFP.

The patterns of Kalina were first printed on 14.5 billion banknotes with denominations ranging from five to 500 euros.

Since then, the number of notes in circulation has nearly doubled, landing in the hands of 350 million Europeans and many more individuals throughout the world.

Euro coins have a common image on one side and a country-specific image on the other, and are manufactured by euro members. Ireland, for example, chose a harp, whereas France chose a tree.

Euro banknotes, on the other hand, are issued by the European Central Bank, and their designs must be same across the eurozone to avoid “national bias.”

Kalina’s task was to create drawings that all Europeans could relate to without inflaming nationalist feelings or appearing to favor one eurozone country over another.

“Portraits might have been permitted, but only if the subjects’ faces were obscured. “I immediately ruled out that possibility,” Kalina explained.

He made the decision to concentrate on architecture.

Using real buildings as inspiration, Kalina simplified and altered their depictions with engineering specialists to ensure the structures “weren’t recognised” but nonetheless credible.

His bridge designs, which showcase several European historical styles, represent the bond between eurozone citizens, “as well as between the European Union and the rest of the globe.”

On the other side of the notes, the windows and gateways represent “openness and a picture of the future.”

Despite the currency’s several problems since its inception, Kalina maintains that the ideas he meant to express are “still viable.”

However, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced earlier this month that the bills were ready for a makeover, announcing a design and consultation process with a conclusion due in 2024.

"It's time to update the style of our banknotes after 20 years to make them more approachable."