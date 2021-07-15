The departure of three female executives at Facebook, according to Facebook’s diversity officer, is “not a bad thing.”

Williams commented on the departures when discussing Facebook’s annual diversity report, stating that the female executives had moved on to fantastic jobs, so it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing that they had departed, and that the firm has plans to continue employing more women and minorities in general.

“We’re sorry to see them depart, but when we consider the ‘who’ of leadership in the world and in corporations, it’s not such a bad thing that they can head entire companies,” Williams told CNBC.

Fidji Simo, the former head of the Facebook app, has joined Instacart as CEO. Carolyn Everson, the former global advertisements chief, has also announced her retirement. Deborah Liu, the former Facebook Vice President of app commerce, has departed to become the CEO of Ancestry.

Williams is certain that Facebook will retain more executives, and she is pleased to see more women ascend to positions of power.

“Every single one of those folks has been with Facebook for more than ten years, which is extraordinary in a business setting.”

“I don’t think we’re going to lose. I believe we have a high retention rate, and the experience of working at Facebook allows people to pursue so many other things. In the interview, Williams added, “I think it’s pretty fantastic that two of those three left to become CEOs of anything.”

According to Facebook’s annual diversity report, women’s leadership positions increased from 34.2 percent in 2020 to 35.5 percent in 2021.