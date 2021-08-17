The Delta Variant Gloom Has Hit Asia’s Stock Markets.

Investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears that a resurgent Delta coronavirus type could stall the global economic recovery, sending Asian markets lower on Tuesday.

Major US indices recovered overnight from a sluggish start as bargain hunters stepped up their purchases, with the Dow and S&P 500 finishing barely positive to extend their string of record-high closures to a sixth day.

Tokyo opened higher, boosted by Wall Street, before reversing early gains and ended lower for the fourth straight session as fears of a viral outbreak dimmed recovery prospects.

“Investors will not be encouraged as long as the number of new cases continues to grow to record highs,” Yoshihiro Ito, senior analyst at Okasan Online Securities, wrote in a note.

China’s markets have also been dragging since Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on private businesses, which has put investors on edge, with Hong Kong falling throughout the day and Shanghai closing down significantly.

Retail sales and industrial production in China slowed in July, according to data released this week, and a speedy rebound is endangered by continued localized viral lockdowns and widespread travel restrictions.

The findings, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, “indicate the economy is losing speed very quickly.”

Infections associated to the Delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at danger.

Markets in Seoul, Taipei, and Sydney were all down, as millions of people continue under coronavirus restrictions, with no end in sight as cases linked to the Delta variety climb.

The announcement that New Zealand would go into a three-day lockdown after registering its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in six months weighed heavily on Wellington.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt have all closed their doors.

The virus gloom has also hurt oil prices, which have dropped for the fourth day in a row as a result of Beijing’s dismal economic data.

“As data begins to reflect the full impact of China’s closure, investors are concerned that the bad trend we’re witnessing won’t be a one-off,” TD Securities’ Bart Melek told Bloomberg TV.

“As the variant continues to stall demand growth, we are shifting from projections of a healthy deficit to a probable surplus.”

However, there may be reason for optimism later in the day in the United States, where investors will be keeping a careful eye on US retail.