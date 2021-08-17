The Delta Variant Gloom Causes Stock Markets to Fall.

Investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears that a resurgent Delta coronavirus type could stall the global economic recovery, sending European and Asian stock markets lower on Tuesday.

Traders noted that oil prices fell for the fourth straight session as China’s economic woes weighed on the demand outlook for petroleum and other commodities.

The FTSE 100 equities index in London was a rare riser, rising modestly in lunchtime trade as official statistics showed a drop in UK unemployment in the second quarter as the country’s economy began to revive following the financial crisis.

Separate data showed that the eurozone economy grew by 2.0 percent in the first half of the year.

BHP shares jumped 7% in London after the miner announced a multi-billion-dollar deal to sell its liquid fossil fuels business as part of its move to cleaner energy.

On the back of surging copper and iron ore prices, BHP made its greatest yearly profit in nearly a decade.

For the sixth straight session, the Dow and S&P 500 stock indices closed at all-time highs on Wall Street.

Despite the fact that Chinese statistics released this week showed retail sales and industrial production decreasing in July, the outlook for the global economy remains positive.

A swift economic rebound in China, the world’s second largest economy behind the United States, has been jeopardized by new localized virus quarantines and travel restrictions.

Later in the day, investors will be intently examining US retail sales data for evidence that the country’s consumer spending is solid, which could provide some reason for optimism.

“Investors will be watching for signs of cracks in the American recovery in retail data, as well as evidence of growing inflationary pressures,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.1 percent to 7,162.03 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.3 percent at 15,880.43.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.6 percent at 6,801.06.

At 4,185.37, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.4 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 27,424.47. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.7 percent at 25,725.87. (close)

Shanghai’s Composite Index is down 2% at 3,446.97. (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3 percent to 35,625.40. (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1769 is up from $1.1764.

Pound/dollar: $1.3788, down from $1.3793.

EUR/GBP: 85.35 pence, up from 85.29 pence.

Dollar/yen is now trading at 109.28 yen, up from 109.16 yen.

At $66.91 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.6 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $69.28 a barrel, down 0.3 percent.