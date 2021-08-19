The Delta Surge Reduces Americans’ Desire to Go Out, according to an infographic.

Despite the fact that more than half of the US population and more than 60% of adults have been properly vaccinated against COVID-19, the recent rise in COVID-19 illnesses has had an impact on companies across the country.

Restaurants, gyms, and businesses saw a large decline in visitor numbers in late July, corresponding with the CDC’s new mask guidance, according to data from data provider SafeGraph quoted by the Wall Street Journal. The CDC altered its mind about wearing masks for fully vaccinated adults on July 27, encouraging them to do so in “public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high transmission.”

This, combined with tales of breakthrough infections and warnings about the Delta variant’s contagiousness, has left many Americans uneasy, prompting some to exercise caution. The seven-day average of daily new cases has climbed more than tenfold since the beginning of July, reaching its highest level since early February on August 17.

Retailers, gyms, and restaurants saw activity reach pre-pandemic, i.e. 2019 levels for the most of July, before dropping 30 to 50 percent below 2019 totals during the first week of August, as shown in the graph below.