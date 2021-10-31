The Delivery Riders Law in Spain has reshuffled the deck in the take-away market.

Firms that employ delivery workers, such as Uber Eats or Just Eat, are still scrambling to adjust to a new regulation that might become a model for the rest of Europe, just weeks after Spain became the first EU member to guarantee them labor rights.

Since August 12, when the law went into effect, couriers who transport meals, primarily on bicycles and motorbikes, have been regarded workers rather than self-employed freelancers.

This means that app-based food delivery companies must pay employee contributions for benefits like sick leave and anti-discrimination safeguards.

The companies claim that Spain’s 700-million-euro ($850-million) food courier industry is threatened by the so-called “Rider Law,” which only applies to food couriers and not other gig workers.

Some platforms have sought legal loopholes as a result of the reform, while others have begun talks with labor unions.

According to business organisations, the regulation has improved the lot of couriers, whose numbers have increased in recent years in Spain to approximately 30,000.

“All of these folks now have social protection,” the Workers Commission (CCOO) union’s Carlos Gutierrez remarked.

The rule, according to Ruben Ranz of the UGT union, “is a significant improvement for delivery riders whose working conditions have been extremely insecure.”

“However, we must maintain our vigilance since there are still issues to be addressed,” he continued.

Portugal’s leftist government followed Spain’s lead and adopted a similar draft measure earlier this month, which will require app-based food delivery companies to hire couriers as employees.

Deliveroo, a British delivery service, announced its exit from Spain in late July, just days before the “Rider Law” was set to take effect.

Deliveroo’s exit is still being finalized, with the firm launching a “collective redundancy procedure” affecting 3,871 employees, according to Ranz, who added that the terms were not yet apparent.

Despite the fact that Spain is one of Europe’s most dynamic home delivery marketplaces, according to research firm Afi, with 4.7 million registered customers by the end of 2019, a 40% increase over the previous year.

Just Eat, a competing British firm that has been in Spain for 11 years and supports the change, has begun talks with unions to obtain the sector’s “first collective bargaining agreement,” according to its Spanish president, Patrik Bergareche.

Uber Eats, on the other hand, has chosen a subcontracting model in which drivers using its platform are hired through third-party logistics companies such as Closer Logistics, Deelivers, or Delorean.

