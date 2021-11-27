The Defrocked Socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, is on trial for her role in the Epstein sex ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell was once the toast of the jet-set party circuit, a knows-everyone socialite with an aura of mystique. She was a friend of British royalty who romanced billionaires and wowed elites.

But now, as she awaits her trial on allegations of sex trafficking kids with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell spends her days in a Brooklyn jail cell that has been dubbed barbaric, complaining of vermin and terrible food.

If convicted of conspiring to run a sex crimes ring, which prosecutors say subjected hundreds of minor girls to heinous mistreatment, she faces up to 80 years in prison.

It’s been a tawdry fall for the 59-year-old socialite, who was apprehended in a small New Hampshire town in July 2020 after suddenly vanishing following the shocking murder of Epstein, her lover-turned-close friend.

The 66-year-old businessman was caught in the midst of a scandal before passing away while awaiting trial on allegations of child sex trafficking.

The official coroner in New York deemed Epstein’s death a suicide, and authorities promised to go after the suspected predator’s accomplices, leading to the arrest of French-born, Oxford-educated Maxwell.

Maxwell was described by Epstein’s accusers as the registered sex offender’s clandestine right-hand confidante and accomplice, who served as both paramour and madam at his command.

According to 2,000 pages of court documents unsealed just before Epstein’s death, the two devised a strategy to recruit young females for Epstein, who claimed a “biological” need for sex three times a day.

Epstein’s “recruiters” contacted victims outside their schools or at their workplaces, according to the plaintiffs in his case, some of whom were underage at the time of the alleged assaults.

Prosecutors allege that beginning in the mid-1990s, Maxwell took young females under her wing, cajoling them into giving Epstein nude massages and sex acts.

She’s also accused of assaulting the girls at her London house and at Epstein’s several luxury locations in the United States.

Maxwell would stay in the room while Epstein abused youngsters, which “helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present,” according to one indictment text.

Maxwell’s name was brought to public attention in 1991 when her father, a British media magnate who also served six years in parliament, went overboard from his yacht, which he had named “Lady Ghislaine” after his cherished youngest daughter.

Following the apparent accidental drowning of the Czechoslovakian-born billionaire, rumors swirled.