The Defrocked Socialite Convicted Over the Epstein Sex Ring is Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell was once the toast of the jet-set party circuit, a knows-everyone socialite with an aura of mystique. She was a friend of British royalty who romanced billionaires and wowed elites.

She now faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

A New York jury found the daughter of the late British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell guilty of conspiring to conduct a sex crimes ring with Jeffrey Epstein, whose shocking death while awaiting trial on similar allegations was deemed a suicide after more than 40 hours of deliberation.

It’s been a tawdry fall for the 60-year-old socialite, who was apprehended in a small New Hampshire hamlet in July 2020 after supposedly vanishing following the death of Epstein, 66, her lover-turned-close friend.

Accusers characterized the French-born, Oxford-educated Maxwell as Epstein’s enigmatic right-hand confidante and accomplice, who began acting as paramour and madam at the command of his obsessions in the 1990s.

Prosecutors recounted how she and Epstein devised a strategy to obtain young girls for the registered sex offender, whose death in prison left many shocked that he would never face a jury.

Following the conviction, US Attorney Damian Williams said, “The journey to justice has been far too long.”

“Today, however, justice has been served. I’d like to applaud the courage of the girls, now adult women, who bravely entered the courtroom from the shadows.” Two of the accusers stated that Maxwell began grooming them when they were as young as 14 years old, taking them under her wing before cajoling them into giving Epstein nude massages and sex acts.

Witnesses stated Maxwell helped facilitate and occasionally engaged in the abuse, exploiting the victims after making them feel “special.”

Maxwell’s name was brought to public attention in 1991 when her father, a British media magnate who also served six years in parliament, went overboard from his yacht, which he had named “Lady Ghislaine” after his cherished youngest daughter.

The apparent accidental drowning of the Czechoslovakian-born billionaire sparked rumors, as did disclosures of his financial misconduct at Mirror Group Newspapers, which tainted the family name.

Maxwell’s life of opulence, however, continued unabated: she rebranded herself in Manhattan and became a fixture on the glitterati’s party circuit.

