The death toll in the Iraq Covid Unit Fire has risen to 64, according to a medic.

According to an updated toll given to AFP on Tuesday, a fire that engulfed a Covid isolation unit in southern Iraq killed 64 individuals.

“Sixty-four (corpses) were retrieved, 39 of which were recognized and handed over to their families,” a Dhi Qar Forensic Science Department source said.

The deadly fire at Al-Hussein Hospital in the provincial capital Nasiriyah on Monday evening, which medics claimed was caused by the explosion of oxygen canisters, was Iraq’s second in three months.

“Medical professionals and victims’ family are having difficulty identifying the remainder of the remains,” the source said, adding that the death toll could grow even higher as more bodies are believed to be buried beneath the wreckage.

There were 70 beds in the unit.

Dozens of adolescent protesters gathered outside the hospital.

“It is necessary to prevent the offenders… A young protester told AFP early Tuesday that the government must take the required steps “to tackle the corrupt.”

He stated that those guilty must be held “accountable… in transparent investigations that demonstrate to the public that it (the state) is serious about putting an end to these tragedies.”

Iraqi President Barham Salih blamed the “catastrophe” at Al-Hussein Hospital on “chronic corruption and mismanagement that undervalues the lives of Iraqis,” according to a tweet he sent on Tuesday.

Salih recalled a fire in Baghdad’s Covid-19 hospital in April, which killed 82 people and injured 110 others. The explosion of improperly kept oxygen cylinders triggered it as well.

The April fire sparked significant outrage, prompting Hassan al-Tamimi, the then-health minister, to be suspended and ultimately resign.

Iraq has recorded over 1.4 million coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths, despite the fact that the country’s oil-dependent economy is still rebuilding from decades of conflict and international sanctions.

Much of the country’s health infrastructure is in disrepair, and pervasive corruption prevents investment in public services.