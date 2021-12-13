The death toll from the US tornado has risen to 79, and Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit Kentucky.

Officials in Kentucky expressed relief on Monday that dozens of workers at a tornado-damaged candle factory had survived the twisters that killed at least 79 people and wreaked havoc across six US states.

Governor Andy Beshear, who choked up as he told reporters that 65 deaths had been confirmed in the southeastern state, said the victims ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old.

“I’m not doing so well today, like the people of western Kentucky, and I’m not sure how many of us are,” Beshear added.

According to the governor, 105 individuals are still missing in Kentucky, and “it could be weeks before we get final tallies on both deaths and levels of destruction.”

“There will undoubtedly be more (death),” he said. “We expect it will be far above 70, possibly even 80.” However, the governor stated that worries of a high death toll as a result of the candle factory’s collapse in the destroyed town of Mayfield were unwarranted.

When the tornado ripped the facility to shreds, 110 people were working late Friday at the Mayfield Consumer Products plant to meet the holiday rush.

“94 are alive and have been accounted for,” Beshear said, adding that the factory owners reported eight dead and eight missing as a result of the fall.

He described it as a “light of hope,” saying, “We feared much, much worse.”

Thousands of people have been displaced by the state’s greatest storm on record, according to the governor.

Fourteen people have died as a result of the twisters in four other states: Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. In Mississippi, there was also damage, but no casualties.

Six people died in an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where workers were working the night shift, processing orders ahead of Christmas.

President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday to assess damage in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, according to the White House.

Biden has declared a major disaster in Kentucky, enabling for more government assistance to be directed toward recovery operations.

Emergency responders in Kentucky were digging through the rubble of thousands of damaged or destroyed homes and businesses two days after the tornadoes struck.

Tornadoes struck five other states on Friday night and Saturday, causing “one of the greatest” storm outbreaks in American history, according to Vice President Joe Biden.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said CNN, “We will be there throughout to assist the people to recover and rebuild.”

