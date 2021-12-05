The death toll from the Indonesian volcano eruption has risen to 14.

After the eruption of Mount Semeru killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more, rescuers in Indonesia raced to discover survivors in communities coated in molten ash on Sunday.

On Saturday, the largest volcano on the island of Java erupted, causing thousands of people to escape and hundreds of families to seek refuge in improvised shelters.

At least 11 villages in East Java’s Lumajang region were blanketed in volcanic ash, sinking homes and automobiles, suffocating cattle, and forcing at least 1,300 refugees to seek refuge in mosques, schools, and village halls.

Bunadi, a resident of Kampung Renteng, a community of roughly 3,000 people, said, “We didn’t know it was hot mud.” “All of a sudden, the sky darkened as showers and thick smoke poured down.” Semeru pumped a mushroom of ash into the sky, looming over terrified residents of a small town as they fled, according to dramatic footage.

“Until far, 14 people have died,” Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation organization, said during a press conference on Sunday.

He previously stated that two of the victims had been identified.

According to health officials, at least 56 people were hurt in the explosion, including two pregnant women, with the majority suffering serious burns.

After the scope of the disaster became obvious on Sunday, President Joko Widodo ordered a rapid emergency response to find victims, according to state secretary Pratikno, who, like many Indonesians, goes by just one name.

According to Muhari, as many as ten trapped persons were recovered from the areas surrounding Lumajang, while residents and rescuers worked through the night to discover anyone alive or recover dead.

However, hot ash and debris hampered rescue efforts, with evacuations being temporarily halted on Sunday owing to ash clouds, according to Indonesia’s Metro TV, emphasizing the operation’s complexity.

Rain is anticipated in the next three days, according to the country’s geological service, which could make rescue efforts even more difficult.

The rain might also cause ash sediment to produce a new river of hot lava, according to Surono, the country’s top volcanologist.

Many individuals who were burned mistook the hot mud flow for floods and stayed in their villages, according to Adi Hendro of the Lumajang Public Order Agency.

He told AFP, “They didn’t have time to flee.”

At least nine people’s locations are still unknown, according to authorities.

At least one bridge in Lumajang was destroyed by lava mixed with debris and strong rain, preventing.