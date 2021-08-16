The death toll from Haiti’s massive earthquake has risen to over 1,200.

On Sunday, the dead toll from Haiti’s devastating earthquake climbed to over 1,200, as rescuers urgently searched wrecked buildings for survivors in the Caribbean country still grieving from the assassination of its president.

Fearing additional aftershocks, the majority of the people of Les Cayes, as well as other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, slept outside in front of their houses – or what left of them.

The grinding noises of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pushing rubble away by hand in desperate searches for the missing, filled the streets there.

Marcel Francois, who was rescued from his fallen two-story home in hard-hit Les Cayes, said, “Thanks to God and also to my phone, I’m alive.”

Job Francois, his younger brother, stated a desperate-sounding Marcel had called, saying, “‘Come save me, I’m beneath the concrete…’ He said he couldn’t breathe and that he was going to die.”

The neighbors and Job spent hours removing the heavy debris from him and his 10-year-old daughter.

However, the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the heavily populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a catastrophic 2010 quake, killed at least 1,297 people.

According to the country’s civil protection organization, over 13,600 structures were demolished and over 13,700 were damaged, trapping hundreds of people under rubble and injuring over 5,700 people.

According to the US National Weather Service, rescuers are under increased strain as Tropical Depression Grace approaches, prompting fears of torrential rain, flash floods, and mudslides beginning late Monday.

The US and other countries have vowed to assist Haiti in dealing with this latest calamity.

Samantha Power, the head of the United States Agency for International Development, tweeted on Sunday that her agency has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to Haiti, equipped with “specialist tools, equipment, and medical supplies.”

The Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor, announced it was sending 10,000 food rations and medical supplies. A package of help was also dispatched from Mexico. Medical and search-and-rescue teams were despatched by Cuba and Ecuador, respectively.

Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Venezuela, as well as the United Nations, gave assistance.

“We want to design a more tailored response than we did after the earthquake in 2010 – all foreign aid should be managed through the Civil Protection agency,” Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said.

In January 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, destroying much of the city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.