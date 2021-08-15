The death toll from Haiti’s massive earthquake has risen to 724, according to the government.

On Sunday, the death toll from Haiti’s massive earthquake climbed to over 700 as rescuers feverishly searched crumbled buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still grieving from the assassination of its president.

At least 724 people were killed in a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the heavily populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was ravaged in a catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

Churches, shops, schools, and residences collapsed in Saturday’s earthquake, trapping hundreds of people under rubble and injuring at least 2,800 people, according to an update from the country’s civil protection office.

Heavy damage was recorded in the city center of Jeremie, which has a population of roughly 200,000 people and is mostly made up of single-story buildings.

The devastation in Les Cayes appeared to be serious as well, with the collapse of a multi-story hotel among the casualties.

Because of the continuous threat of aftershocks, nearly the entire population of that city spent Saturday night outside, sleeping in front of their homes – or what remained of them.

Tropical Storm Grace, which is forecast to deliver heavy rain and dangerous flash floods to Haiti starting late Monday, might stymie rescue attempts, according to the US National Weather Service.

President Joe Biden approved “immediate” humanitarian measures after the US and other governments quickly promised their help.

Samantha Power, the administrator of USAID, said on Twitter on Sunday that her agency has deployed an urban search and rescue team to Haiti to join its earthquake disaster response team.

“Specialized tools, equipment, and medical supplies to assist with search operations,” she said of the 65-person deployment.

The Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor, announced it was sending 10,000 food rations and medical supplies.

Medical and search-and-rescue teams were despatched by Cuba and Ecuador, respectively. Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Venezuela have all pledged assistance, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated that the UN is “working to support rescue and humanitarian efforts.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who assessed the damage from a helicopter, proclaimed a one-month state of emergency, urging the country to “show togetherness” rather than panic.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Port-au-Prince and adjacent areas in January 2010, destroying much of the city and killing over 200,000 people.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were displaced as a result of the tragedy, which also devastated 60% of the country’s healthcare system, posing a huge challenge for the island’s authorities and the worldwide humanitarian community.

President Jovenel Moise was slain in his house by a group of assailants just over a month ago. Brief News from Washington Newsday.