The death toll from a suicide attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to seven.

Officials announced Sunday that the death toll from a suicide assault in Beni, on the eastern frontier of the Democratic Republic of Congo with Uganda, has grown to seven.

According to the latest toll released by authorities, the Christmas Day bombing at a busy nightclub in the city center also injured 20 people.

The attack was blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of the deadliest armed organizations in the region, by the military officials who are now controlling the city under a state of emergency.

“At this time, the provisional toll stands at eight,” stated Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya, “including a captain of the 22nd brigade who was at the restaurant with his wife and children,” as well as the suicide bomber.

Two young girls, two young boys, two women with leg fractures, and two critically wounded women were among the casualties, he added. Two members of the local government were also injured.

The military commander of North Kivu, Lieutenant General Constant Ndima, said that identifying the bomber was difficult due to the state of the body, but that he was convinced it could be done.

North Kivu province is located close south of Ituri province, on the DR Congo-Uganda border.

Since May, both provinces have been under “siege,” with the Congolese army taking control to facilitate operations against the ADF and other militias operating there.

The DRC and Uganda launched a coordinated operation against the ADF in the east of the country on November 30 in an attempt to put an end to the violent ADF onslaught. Uganda has also accused the organization of being responsible for a series of attacks on its territory.

Historically, the ADF was a Ugandan rebel coalition whose main members were Muslims hostile to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

However, in 1995, it established itself in eastern DRC, becoming the deadliest of a slew of banned organizations operating in the turbulent region.

It has been blamed for the deaths of thousands of civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the last decade, as well as bombs in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The Islamic State’s Central Africa Province, or ISCAP, depicts the ADF as a regional branch of the organisation.

The ADF was added to the US list of “terrorist groups” linked to IS jihadists on March 11 of this year.