The death of Colin Powell has sparked false claims about Covid-19 vaccines.

According to social media posts, Colin Powell’s death from Covid-19-related complications proves that immunizations against the disease are worthless. Powell, on the other hand, had a type of cancer that specialists say reduces the effectiveness of the doses, and data shows that his age made him particularly vulnerable.

“PROOF this Vaccine does NOT EVEN WORK, or-and is NOT EVEN a REAL VACCINE,” read a Facebook post regarding the former secretary of state’s death.

Powell, a military and government trailblazer, died on October 18 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The 84-year-old was properly vaccinated against Covid-19, according to his relatives.

In the immediate aftermath, opponents of the immunizations latched on the information in a slew of internet posts as proof that the vaccines are ineffective.

Powell, however, was particularly vulnerable due to myeloma, a blood malignancy that damages plasma cells, which aid in the production of antibodies against infections.

Powell revealed to journalist Bob Woodward that he had multiple myeloma as well as Parkinson’s illness in what could have been his final interview.

Multiple myeloma, an infectious diseases specialist at Yale School of Medicine, said, “If you had to choose a medical condition that would adversely impair or diminish your response to vaccines, it would be multiple myeloma.”

Powell’s illness “severely reduced his ability to mount a response to the vaccine… sadly, he’s an oddity,” according to Ogbuagu.

Not only do patients with multiple myeloma generally have a poor antibody response to Covid-19 immunization, but researchers at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine have “found that these patients also have a weak response from a separate portion of the immune system, known as T cells.”

Treatments for myeloma patients, according to Samir Parekh, a co-author of the Mount Sinai study, can render them even more immunocompromised.

According to the results of the study, Covid-19 shots still provide protection, he stated. “There is no doubt that the immunizations are effective.” The elderly, even if vaccinated, are more vulnerable to Covid-19, according to data given by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Powell’s age puts him in that high-risk group.

Although those who were vaccinated were six times less likely to become sick and 11 times less likely to die from the disease, mortality among those aged 80 and over were nearly as high as those aged 50-64 who were unvaccinated, according to August data.