The Death of a Film Star Has Focused India’s Attention on Eye Donations.

After the actor’s sudden death brought his post-mortem organ donation into focus, mourning fans of beloved Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar have pledged to give up their eyes.

The “Powerstar,” who was known for his bombastic action parts, died of a heart attack in Bangalore last month at the age of 46, drawing thousands of bereaved fans to hug, cry, and grieve with him.

In the days that followed, news reports indicated that Rajkumar had left his eyes to be donated, with enough ocular tissue saved to restore sight to four persons.

The actor’s family has a practice of making the same commitment before their deaths, and physicians believe the precedent is now being followed in earnest throughout Bangalore.

“He kind of reminded them that instead of burning or burying their eyeballs, they should give them,” Rekha Gyanchand, medical director of the Lions International Eye Bank, told AFP.

“A lot of individuals are stepping forward to donate,” she said. “There has been a significant increase in awareness.” Vinyl posters and leaflets at the neighboring Narayana Nethralaya hospital featured Rajkumar’s cheerful face, coupled with a message imploring potential donors to donate the gift of sight.

In front of a trestle, a line of young guys formed to chat with employees and sign up pledge forms.

Since Rajkumar’s death, more than 7,000 people have pledged to donate their eyes post-mortem, according to the clinic’s managing director, K. Bhujang Shetty.

“We had 112 eyeballs retrieved from the recently deceased in the days following Puneeth passed away” after relatives agreed to transplants, he added.

Subramani, a driver who lost his job as his vision deteriorated but received a transplant just two weeks ago, was one of those who donated. He was donating his lately departed brother’s eyes.

“We didn’t want to squander his eyes,” he told AFP, “so we’d like to offer them to someone like the individual who donated eyes to me.”

Rajkumar began his career as a young actor and has since appeared in over 30 films, with his debut action comedy “Appu” being one of the most popular.

He’d made a name for himself as one of the most recognizable faces in the Kannada-language film business, which is centered in Bangalore, India’s main tech hub.

The news of his death shocked the city, with a crowd chasing the ambulance carrying his body from the hospital and Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the tragedy as "heartbreaking."