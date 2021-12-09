The Deadly Legacy of the Iraqi Wars: Unexploded Ordnance.

Almost every family in the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad has a story to tell about a time when a kid, nephew, or sibling was killed by combat explosives.

The area is filled with unexploded ordnance, often known as UXO, and is located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

“We’re worried for the youngsters,” said Awad Qado, a local. “We show them the best paths to go and where they should avoid. We instruct kids not to pick up items that fall to the ground.” In 2017, a landmine exploded in the hamlet of around 50 dwellings, killing Qado and his family.

While tending to their herd, two of Qado’s nephews were slaughtered. The bomb, which also killed several livestock, maimed his son and amputated the legs of a fourth guy.

According to the UN, about 100 children were killed or injured in Iraq as a result of battle leftovers between January and September.

According to non-governmental organizations, nearly one in every four persons in a country with one of the highest UXO “contamination rates” in the world is at risk from unexploded ordnance.

From the 1980s Iran-Iraq war to the US-led invasion of 2003 and the defeat of IS in late 2017, Iraq’s numerous conflicts have left a deadly legacy.

More than 1,500 explosives were discovered in the Hassan-Jalad area in a year, according to Alaa al-Din Moussa, chief of operations for the private demining company GCS.

“Every house in this region has a story,” he remarked. “A large number of youngsters have died. Hundreds of animals have made their way into fields and set off explosives.” The removal of UXO is arduous and risky job.

Behind a flag that reads “STOP,” ordnance awaiting disposal is left in a barren location.

The explosives are classified as 107-millimetre rockets, 23-millimetre projectiles, and VS500 mines, among others.

Mosul and the western province of Anbar, as well as other former IS strongholds, are among the worst-affected places.

Pehr Lodhammar, project chief of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq, told AFP, “We find a lot of contamination in built-up metropolitan areas.”

“Explosive risks and contaminants make it far more difficult for individuals to return home and resume normal lives.”

As a result of the country’s several conflicts, more than 1.2 million people have been displaced.

According to a study, the conflict has left landmines and unexploded war remains along the borders with Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.