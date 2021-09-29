The DEA has issued a warning about fake prescription pills that may contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a public alert about bogus prescription medications that could contain fatal amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The DEA has issued its first warning in six years, citing an increase in counterfeit medicines mass-produced in labs by criminal drug networks, which are then “deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription drugs” and killing “unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented pace,” according to the agency.

The DEA has confiscated 9.5 million counterfeit drugs this year alone, more than in the previous two years combined. However, recent lab testing has discovered a significant increase in the amount of phony tablets containing 2 mg of fentanyl – a sympathetic opioid in a deadly quantity small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, according to the company.

These pills are made to seem identical to legitimate prescription drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, or amphetamines. According to the DEA, they are frequently offered on social media or e-commerce sites and can end up in the hands of kids.

According to the CIA, the counterfeit tablets are carried into the United States from Mexico, with China supplying the chemicals used to create fentanyl in Mexico.

In a statement, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “The United States is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally made fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

“Counterfeit tablets containing these hazardous and highly addictive narcotics are more deadly and more readily available than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses show that two out of every five bogus fentanyl tablets contain a potentially deadly dose,” she continued.

More than 93,000 individuals died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prescriptions for legal pharmaceutical drugs written by a healthcare practitioner and filled by a licensed pharmacist are exempt from the DEA warning.

“Anyone completing a prescription at a certified pharmacy may be confident that the medications they receive are safe when taken as advised by a medical expert,” according to the DEA.