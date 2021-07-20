The Daughter of a ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Activist Slams Spying Claims

After a media investigation revealed evidence that she had been spied on using the Israeli software Pegasus, the daughter of incarcerated “Hotel Rwanda” hero and outspoken government critic Paul Rusesabagina retaliated Tuesday.

According to a report by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, and other sources based on a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers, governments utilized the NSO Group’s phone spyware to monitor journalists, attorneys, and politicians in a number of nations.

The hacked documents revealed the names of around 3,500 Rwandans, “indicating that they were prospective targets of the software,” according to the investigation.

A cell phone belonging to Rusesabagina’s daughter, Carine Kanimba, was among them, according to the report, “which was forensically verified to have been corrupted many times.”

Kanimba, a dual citizen of the United States and Belgium, has been lobbying for her father’s release, who is facing life in prison on a variety of crimes, including terrorism.

According to the Guardian, Amnesty International’s forensic analysis revealed that Kanimba’s phone had been hacked since at least January.

Kanimba said in a statement from the Paul Rusesabagina Foundation, “It was horrible enough that they kidnapped my father, tortured him, and stole him of his legal rights.”

“We now know that they listened in on my conversations with the US State Department, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, and our lawyers. This only adds to the pain.”

The charges were disputed by the Rwandan government.

The government spokesperson’s office stated, “Rwanda does not employ this software system, as previously confirmed in November 2019, and does not possess this technical capability in any form.”

“These false claims are part of a larger strategy to inflame relations between Rwanda and other nations, as well as to spread misinformation about Rwanda both at home and abroad.

NSO maintains that the software is only meant to be used to combat terrorism and other crimes, and that any other use is the work of “rogue” operators – statements that Amnesty International rejects.

In a statement, Amnesty International’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, stated, “NSO Group must immediately stop selling its equipment to nations with a track record of putting human rights activists and journalists under unlawful monitoring.”

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project website, which disclosed information of the inquiry, Rwandan opposition figures abroad may have also been targeted.

According to the report, evidence reveals Rwanda tried to spy on high-ranking political figures and diplomats in neighboring countries, as well as attorneys and journalists.

The 67-year-old former manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines, Rusesabagina, was the inspiration for the 2004 Hollywood film “Hotel Rwanda,” starring John. Brief News from Washington Newsday.