The Daintree Rainforest in Australia has been returned to its original owners.

As the government begins to relinquish ownership of the world’s oldest tropical forest, Australia’s Daintree rainforest has been returned to its Indigenous owners.

In a ceremony in the rural town of Bloomfield on Wednesday, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park — a 135-million-year-old tropical rainforest – was handed back to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people.

From a large clawed cassowary bird to vegetation that have thrived since the dinosaur era, the vast and hot jungle is filled with ancient and uncommon creatures.

Chrissy Grant, the traditional owner of Eastern Kuku Yalanji, described the move as a “historic event” that put the community “in control of our own futures.”

As part of reconciliation measures, 160,000 hectares (approximately 395,000 acres) of land on the Cape York peninsula – Australia’s northeast tip – is being returned to the area’s indigenous Aboriginal owners.

In 1788, British colonizers landed in Australia, colonizing the continent and marginalizing Aboriginal peoples.

The national parks will be managed jointly with the Queensland state government at first, before being handed over to the Indigenous community.

Grant announced the formation of a foundation to provide training and career opportunities for local First Nations people in fields such as land management, tourism, and research.

Meaghan Scanlon, Queensland’s state environment minister, said the return of lands was a crucial step toward peace after a “uncomfortable and nasty” past.

“The Eastern Kuku Yalanji people have one of the world’s oldest living civilizations, and this agreement recognizes their right to own and manage their country, to conserve their culture, and to share it with visitors as they grow as tourism leaders,” she said.

To date, she said, the government has returned control of 3.8 million hectares on Cape York to Indigenous traditional owners.