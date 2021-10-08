The Czech Republic: Five Things You Should Know.

The Czech Republic is an ex-communist republic that has been a member of the European Union since May 1, 2004. General elections will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Before joining the European Union, the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999. It is also a member of the Schengen free movement zone, but it has resisted adopting the euro in favor of the koruna (crown).

Milos Zeman, a pro-Russian, pro-Chinese former communist, is the country’s current leader. In January 2018, he was re-elected for a second consecutive term.

Andrej Babis, a billionaire, leads a minority administration that has the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia’s implicit support for a legislative majority.

Babis, a former communist, is the first politician to allow communists to serve in government since the fall of communism in former Czechoslovakia in 1989.

After reportedly removing his farm from his enormous Agrofert holding to make it eligible for an EU subsidy, the 67-year-old is facing allegations of EU subsidy fraud.

The EU is concerned about Babis’ dual status as a politician and businessman, and he is also accused of serving as a secret communist police agent in the 1980s.

The Covid-19 epidemic hit the Czech Republic severely, and it topped global death and infection statistics per capita for weeks in the start of 2021.

Critics claim that the death toll has risen as a result of Babis’ government’s neglect, which did not want to irritate voters with restrictions during regional elections last autumn.

The Covid blockade had a significant impact on the Czech economy, which is primarily reliant on car production and exports to the eurozone.

The Czech economy increased by 8.1 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of this year. However, Covid’s mandated support programs and the Babis government’s populist initiatives ahead of the general election have left a gaping hole in the Czech public finances.

Czech industry is supported by three automotive plants: Skoda, Hyundai, and Toyota.

Western Slavs defied Austro-Hungarian sovereignty in 1918, forming Czechoslovakia, a new country made up of Czechs and Slovaks. However, by 1938, Nazi Germany had seized its borderland regions known as Sudetenland, and a year later, it had annexed the Czech provinces of Bohemia and Moravia, making Slovakia a Third Reich satellite state.

In 1945, Czechoslovakia regained its independence. A communist coup in February 1948 thrust the country into the orbit of the Soviet Union.

The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.