The Czech Prime Minister, who was named in the Pandora investigation, is leading polls ahead of the election.

In Czech elections commencing on Friday, a nationalist billionaire at odds with the European Union who was mentioned in the Pandora Papers is the slight favorite.

Despite his lackluster management of the Covid-19 outbreak and his run-in with the law, Prime Minister Andrej Babis will seek a second straight victory for his populist ANO political party.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate is facing charges of EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his dual role as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He dismissed the claims as a smear job, and surveys continue to show that the former Communist Party member is the election favorite, with up to 30% support.

“The major question is whether populist policies can triumph over more traditional and responsible politicians,” Tomas Lebeda, an expert at Palacky University in Olomouc, said.

Before voting continues at 0600 GMT on Saturday and finishes at 1200 GMT, polling stations open at 1200 GMT and close at 2000 GMT.

Exit polls will not be conducted, and the results will be announced later on Saturday.

Babis, according to Forbes, is the fifth wealthiest Czech. He leads a minority government with the left-wing Social Democrats, who are backed in secret by the Communist Party, which controlled Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989.

The country topped the global Covid-19 per capita death and infection statistics earlier this year, and the government struggled to contain the spread. Babis’ main rivals are two groups whose ratings shot up as the country topped the global Covid-19 per capita death and infection statistics earlier this year.

They are a coalition of the Pirate Party, the Mayors and Independents, and the Together alliance of three centre-right parties.

However, the prime minister launched an attack on his opponents, warning a bleak future for the country if they won the election, successfully turning polls back in his favor.

“ANO is pursuing the type of populism we’ve learned about in textbooks: a strong leader aiming to divide society and create a tribal identity,” Lebeda added.

He told AFP, “He basically says you can have anything, great pay and pensions, and don’t worry about the state debt.”

After the, the Czech economy, which is mainly reliant on auto manufacture and exports to the eurozone, which the EU member with a population of 10.7 million has yet to join, is on the mend. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.