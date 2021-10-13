The Cuban government has put a stop to any further protests.

After the government rejected the plan, the opposition stated Tuesday it will go ahead and stage a protest in November, saying the organizers are backed by the US and seek to overthrow the regime.

The protests would follow huge anti-government demonstrations that erupted in over 50 Cuban locales on July 11.

The government stated on the official Cubadebate website that “the promoters and their public spokespeople, some of whom have relations with subversive organizations or agencies supported by the American government, have the clear purpose of promoting a change in Cuba’s democratic system.”

“On November 15, our decision will be to march civically and peacefully for our rights,” organizers said on Facebook in response to the announcement.

The protests, which will take place in six of the island’s 15 regions, are intended to be a call to action against violence and for change.

The communist administration, on the other hand, said the reasons were illegitimate and a “provocation,” adding that the current socialist system is “irrevocable” under the new constitution approved in 2019.

Article 56 of the new constitution safeguards the freedom to meet, demonstrate, and associate for lawful and peaceful purposes, according to the protest appeal posted on social media.

In response, the government stated, “Even though that is a constitutional right, it cannot be exercised at the expense of other rights.”

Yunior Garcia, the film director who coordinated the Havana demonstration, slammed the government’s reasoning for dismissing the demands.

“No matter what the Cubans do, they always blame it on Washington.” He said, “It’s as if we don’t think, as if we don’t have any brains.”

“Of course, every rational Cuban wants change for the better; they desire democracy, growth, and freedom in their country.”

The outpouring on the streets in July, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington, “was not about the United States.”

“All of this reminds us that the Cuban people are paying dearly in their fight for freedom and dignity,” Price told reporters.

“We demand that the Cuban people’s fundamental liberties and rights be respected by the Havana administration.”

The opposition demonstration was originally scheduled for November 20, but it was postponed after the government designated November 20 to be “National Defense Day,” with two days of military drills before it.

"We couldn't be irresponsible; we didn't want any violence; we didn't want Cubans fighting one other, and we couldn't be irresponsible."