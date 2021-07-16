The Cuban government blames the unrest on Twitter.

On July 11, unprecedented anti-government protests erupted in Cuba, which the single-party state leadership blames on a US-backed Twitter campaign.

However, experts consulted by AFP think such perspective is at best exaggerated.

“I have indisputable information that the majority of those who participated in this (internet) campaign were in the United States and employed automated methods to make content go viral without being penalized by Twitter,” said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Rodriguez has previously denied that the island nation had seen a “social explosion” in which tens of thousands of people marched through the streets yelling “Freedom!” and “Down with the dictatorship!”

It’s a “communication and information war against Cuba,” according to the minister.

Who is to blame, then? Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, which was created in early July to draw attention to Cuba’s healthcare situation, the rise in Covid-19 cases, and an appeal for international humanitarian assistance.

Julian Macias Tovar, a Spanish social media specialist who was invited to talk on Cuban official television on Tuesday, believes the stats around the hashtag are unusual.

“Only 5,000 tweets were sent between July 5 and July 8, when the #SOSCuba hashtag was first used,” Macias Tovar told AFP.

According to him, it subsequently grew quickly, with 100,000 tweets on July 9, 500,000 on July 10, 1.5 million the next day, and two million on July 12.

According to Macias Tovar, the accounts using the #SOSCuba hashtag “came from many different areas,” and “I believe there is a worldwide network of accounts linked ideologically.”

According to him, these are the same accounts that were used to target Mexico’s socialist president Andres Manuel Lopez, as well as the leftist administrations of Argentina and Spain.

According to Macias Tovar, this is a case of bogus accounts or automated accounts set to send out a significant number of tweets.

Doug Madory, director of internet intelligence at IT firm Kentik, is less convinced.

“Someone in the United States posts a tweet that causes people in Cuba to take to the streets? He said, “I find it difficult to believe.”

“I don’t know whether one could sit down and try to design a Twitter campaign that has such clout with the typical Cuban that it can persuade them to do things they wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

While he recognized that automated tweets exist, he also stated that this is “probably true also of the government itself,” given the uniformity of tweets from supporters.

Furthermore, the government possesses the ultimate weapon: the ability to disable internet access. Brief News from Washington Newsday.