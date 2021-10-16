The Covid Vaccine Standoff between Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police has reached the courts.

As a standoff over vaccine mandates generated dueling lawsuits, a Chicago court on Friday barred a police union president from making public statements about the city’s Covid-19 policy.

The city has become the latest battleground in a fiercely divisive argument about vaccines and whether governments have the right to require them, thanks to a feud between mayor Lori Lightfoot and police union leader John Catanzara.

Lightfoot requested and was granted an injunction against Catanzara on Friday, when a judge imposed a 10-day restraining order prohibiting him from making statements that encourage members to not report their vaccination status.

The police union filed its own lawsuit against Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Friday, requesting that the matter be resolved through arbitration.

Chicago police officers, like all municipal employees, must submit their vaccination status to an online site by midnight Friday. Those who have not been vaccinated will be tested twice a week.

Those who refuse to reveal their status are given a few days to explain themselves, but they will be placed on unpaid leave and finally sacked if they do not.

Catanzara urged police officers to disregard the order and risk losing their jobs in two films released this week.

He projected on Tuesday that if a substantial number of officers refused to get tested or disclose their immunizations, Chicago’s police force would be “50 percent or less for this weekend.”

“I cannot and will not stand idly by while conspiracy theories’ language threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s inhabitants and first responders,” Lightfoot said.

Catanzara was also “encouraging a work stoppage or strike,” she alleged.

Strikes by Chicago police officers are illegal under both state and union law.

“President John Catanzara has never engaged in, endorsed, or urged a work stoppage,” the union stated in a tweet on Friday.

Lightfoot’s stance has softened since issuing the decree. She has recently decided to provide the unvaccinated an alternative: twice-weekly tests for the rest of the year, after backing down from a decree that required immunization for city employees.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 228 US police officers so far this year, making it by far the most common cause of death in the line of duty among the 356 fatalities.

The Chicago standoff occurs as the city once again leads the country in homicides, with 639 homicides so far this year, up 55% from two years ago.

Shootings are also up 68 percent from the previous year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.