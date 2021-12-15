The Covid Vaccine Drive for Children in Europe is Increasing.

On Wednesday, some European countries began immunizing children aged five to eleven against Covid-19 in an effort to limit a rising pandemic and keep schools open, while others are still determining how to proceed.

Inoculation programs for younger children have begun in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Hungary, with doctors reporting high initial demand from parents concerned about the fast-spreading Omicron type.

According to official television ERT, Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus was among the first to come at an Athens hospital to have her little son vaccinated.

More than 30,000 immunization appointments for children have been registered so far across the country.

Last month, the European Medicines Agency authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to eleven, a population with high coronavirus infection rates across the continent.

The vaccination is given in a lesser dose than the Pfizer jab for those over the age of 12, and it comes in a paediatric vial with an orange lid to distinguish it from the purple-capped vials for people over the age of 12.

In November, Denmark, which has observed an increase in infections linked to the novel Omicron type, and several Austrian districts began providing vaccinations to younger children.

The United States was the first significant country to do so, vaccinating more than five million children aged 5 to 11 years old so far.

“The vaccine appointments were pretty much all scooped up as soon as we provided them,” said Jakob Maske, a Berlin-based doctor and spokesman for Germany’s paediatricians’ organisation.

But, at a time when Germany is fighting a powerful fourth wave, he dismissed expectations that the kids’ jabs would signal a turning point in the fight against Covid-19.

“Five to eleven-year-olds make up roughly 3% of the German population,” he told AFP, calling the children’s immunisation influence “a minor cog” in the war.

The vaccination is only recommended for children with pre-existing conditions by Germany’s STIKO vaccine commission, but healthy youngsters will be immunized if their parents request it.

Vaccinations for children will be administered in museums and zoos in some German towns, while mobile vaccination teams will be deployed outside of schools in others.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the chairman of Germany’s teachers’ union, stated that a high take-up “would greatly boost the probability of keeping schools open as long as feasible.”

However, Germany, like other nations, is dealing with anti-vaccine militancy, with police raids in the eastern city of Dresden on Wednesday in response to murder threats against a pro-vaccine public official.

It was, according to Spain, which has one of Europe's highest Covid-19 vaccination rates.