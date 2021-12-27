The COVID Pill from Pfizer Isn’t Without Risks: Interactions between blood thinners and antidepressants are possible.

While the Food and Medicine Administration has approved Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID tablet Paxlovid for patients aged 12 and up who have underlying health issues and mild to moderate virus symptoms, the antiviral drug is not without side effects.

According to NBC News, the FDA approved the drug but stated that it does not suggest Paxlovid for those who are taking medications that could cause serious or life-threatening drug interactions.

According to the news outlet, these treatments include statins, blood thinners, and some antidepressants, as well as patients who have severe kidney or liver illness.

Paxlovid has the potential to be a game-changer for certain people as a COVID-19 treatment, but there is a risk that it will raise the levels of these drugs to hazardous levels.

Within five days of COVID symptoms, Paxlovid from Pfizer is given as two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. The latter operates by inhibiting the liver enzyme CYP3A, which is involved in the metabolism of numerous drugs. While it helps to maintain nirmatrelvir in the body for longer, it also delays the metabolization of other drugs.

According to the FDA, drug interactions are possible with blood thinners, anti-seizure medications, irregular heart rhythm medications, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol medications; antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications; immunosuppressants; steroids, HIV treatments, and erectile dysfunction medications, among others.

“Certain of these potential interactions are not minor, and some pairings have to be avoided altogether,” Peter Anderson, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, told NBC News. Some of them are most likely manageable. But there are a few we’ll have to be cautious with.” Pfizer confirmed the drug interaction with Paxlovid in a statement to The Hill, adding, “The potential for drug-drug interactions (DDI) for Paxlovid was addressed in a number of in vitro studies, as well as clinical DDI investigations.” “Its effect on medication metabolism may cause drug interactions, and some drugs may be contraindicated,” they added. However, because Paxlovid has a five-day treatment period and a modest ritonavir dose of 100 milligrams, we feel that most DDIs should be manageable for healthcare practitioners.” “Healthcare providers and consumers must weigh the risk-benefit of starting a new treatment,” the representative told The Hill. Pfizer has stated that it expects to make 180,000 Paxlovid treatment courses accessible by the end of the year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.