The Covid Crisis Continues To Affect International Tourism, according to this infographic.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released its latest update on the condition of international tourism on Sunday, amid fears that the newly found COVID-19 version termed Omicron could disrupt global travel once again. Global travel activity rose dramatically in the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest World Tourism Barometer, albeit still well below pre-pandemic levels.

International visitor arrivals increased by 58 percent in the three months ended September 30 compared to the same period in 2020, although they were still 64 percent lower than the previous year. The scenario appears to be considerably worse in the first nine months of 2021, with overseas arrivals down 20% from 2020 and 76 percent below pre-Covid levels. “We cannot let our guard down,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, “and we must continue our efforts to promote fair access to vaccinations, coordinate travel procedures, use digital vaccination certificates to facilitate mobility, and continue to assist the industry.” While the recent uptick is positive, the global tourist sector has been recovering at a slower pace than many had predicted last year. According to the UNWTO’s latest projection, international tourist arrivals would be 70 to 75 percent lower this year than in 2019. This amounts to about $1 trillion in lost export income, which totaled $1.7 trillion last year and are anticipated to reach $700 to $800 billion this year. However, if the Omicron variety turns out to be as hazardous as previously anticipated, even this prognosis may prove to be overly optimistic.