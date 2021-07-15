The Countries Where Vaccination Is Required (Infographic)

During a speech on July 12, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that healthcare staff in hospitals and other establishments will be required to be vaccinated. The new regulations have sparked debate, and they are anticipated to affect 700,000 people. The move is part of a new phase of France’s strategy to contain the pandemic as the highly virulent Delta form spreads.

As a result, France has joined a group of about 15 countries that have chosen to make some vaccinations mandatory. As shown on our map, the requirement is only applicable to the entire population in three countries: Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Vatican City. Elsewhere, mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers or certain professions requiring a high level of human contact are in place in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and Greece.

In several Russian cities, including as Moscow and St. Petersburg, vaccination of service sector employees is required, whereas in the United States, San Francisco recently declared that all 35,000 city employees would be required to acquire the vaccine.