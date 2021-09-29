The Conviction of R. Kelly Provides Some Justice For Long-Silenced Black Women.

For decades, women and girls, the most of whom were Black, have raised concerns about R. Kelly’s pattern of abuse, only to have their voices ignored.

Weeks of horrifying evidence brought the gravity of Kelly’s crimes home to many advocates, but the heinous pattern of abuse was hardly new – it was only the first time police, the judicial system, and society as a whole had paid attention to it.

The multi-platinum R&B singer’s conviction as the mastermind behind a decades-long sex crimes ring now brings some closure to long-ignored victims and advocates.

After the conviction was announced, Jerhonda Pace, who was among those who testified against Kelly in federal court in Brooklyn, posted on Instagram, “For years, I was harassed for speaking up about the abuse that I received at the hands of that predator.”

Pace, whose evidence included graphic accounts of Kelly choking her until she blacked out as a teenager, then demanding sex when she awoke, said, “People called me a liar.”

Kenyette Barnes, one of the co-founders of the #MuteRKelly movement, said the long-awaited prosecution was due to the “blood, sweat, and tears of Black women who will not stop beating that drum.”

She said that long before viral hashtags, Black women and supporters tried to bring attention to Kelly’s violence only to be “silenced” and “threatening.”

“Black women and girls are not rapeable on the surface,” Barnes told AFP. They aren’t credible.”

Kelly’s first reported cases of abuse originate from the early 1990s. However, the women and girls whose lives were traumatically upended by the powerful celebrity were treated as punchlines for decades – if they were seen at all.

Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial, in which he was acquitted, revolved around a heinous recording that showed Kelly having sex with and peeing on a kid, which became known as the “pee tape.”

On the street corners, bootleg copies of the almost 27 minutes of tape were sold, providing fodder for comedians and late-night sitcoms.

Kelly’s persistent abuse has been reported on for years by Chicago music critic Jim DeRogatis, who got the recording from an unknown source and gave it over to the officials.

DeRogatis, a middle-aged white male, believed the footage, which he described as “the most terrible thing I’d ever seen,” would be enough to bring Kelly down.

However, he was perplexed as the public turned a blind eye.

