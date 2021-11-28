The convenience of buy-now-pay-later services comes with risks for Americans.

Krista Michels can’t get enough of the “buy now, pay later” internet services that allow American customers to pay for everything from Christmas gifts to monthly bills without incurring surcharges.

“I’m a little addicted now,” the young mother from Washington state admitted.

She first used these services, which were available at check-out counters or online, to rehabilitate her credit score, which was too low to qualify for a standard credit card.

Michels now uses them whenever she can, whether it’s at the grocery store or to pay her internet expenses.

Affirm, AfterPay, Klarna, and Sezzle are examples of startups that allow customers to pay for a product over four installments with no fees or interest, similar to a credit card but without the paperwork and complications of fees and interest payments.

They’ve also proven effective for people who don’t have traditional credit, such as newcomers to the United States.

Consumer advocates, on the other hand, say they contain the same hazards as credit cards, and customers must be careful not to overextend themselves and be aware of the services’ varying restrictions.

“The danger is that if people aren’t attentive, they could become overextended,” said Chuck Bell, a Consumer Reports program director.

The concept of paying in installments is not new in American industry, but the Covid-19 outbreak gave these new services a boost, as more people ordered online.

Retailers have formed partnerships to offer such payment services to clients and let them afford what they otherwise could not, ranging from chain stores to small online sites, while financial institutions ranging from Mastercard to Goldman Sachs are aiming to offer their own.

According to a report by consulting firm McKinsey, these payment alternatives accounted for 6% of unsecured loans in the US in 2016, 9% in 2020, and 13% in 2023.

“It’s practical, it saves consumers money because to reduced interest rates, and it’s disruptive,” said CFRA banking sector expert Kenneth Leon.

Big business agrees: Square bought Australia’s AfterPay for $29 billion this summer, and Wall Street values Affirm at $37 billion.

Regulators have taken notice of their success, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging consumers not to “overextend their finances” with these products earlier this summer. At the same time, officials claim that the firms’ current regulations are sufficient.

Michels, a shopper from Washington state, acknowledges the danger. She has never failed to show up.