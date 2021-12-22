The Control Room of the James Webb Space Telescope.

After the launch of the historic James Webb Space Telescope, which is now tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Rusty Whitman described the month ahead as “white-knuckle.”

Whitman and his colleagues in a secure control room in Baltimore, Maryland, will hold their breath as Webb goes live. But that’s only the start.

Whitman and the team at the Space Telescope Science Institute will monitor Webb around the clock for the first six months after launch, making small tweaks to ensure it is precisely calibrated for scientists all across the world to study the universe.

The most critical moments will occur early in the mission, when the telescope must be positioned on a precise trajectory while simultaneously unfurling its gigantic mirror and even larger sun-shade — a dangerous choreography.

“If we’re on schedule at the end of 30 days, I’ll be able to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Whitman, flight operations system engineering manager.

He supervises the installation of Webb’s control center, a high-tech hub with dozens of screens for monitoring and controlling the spaceship.

One person will have sole control of the $10 billion machine in the first row, which will eventually settle into an orbit over a million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away.

Engineers in other stations will keep an eye on specific systems for any irregularities.

Webb’s operations are mainly automated after launch, but the Baltimore crew must be prepared to tackle any unexpected complications.

Fortunately, they’ve had plenty of practice.

The engineers trained fast detecting and resolving defects devised by the team, as well as experts flown in from Europe and California, over the course of a dozen simulations.

During one of the tests, the building’s power went out.

“It was really unexpected,” Whitman remarked. “Those who didn’t know assumed it was all part of the plan.” Fortunately, the team had planned for such an eventuality, and the control room’s electricity was promptly restored thanks to a backup generator.

Whitman is nonetheless concerned about what could go wrong despite the practice: “I’m concerned that we might have forgotten something. I’m always asking myself, “What did we forget?”” The Space Telescope Science Institute, based at Johns Hopkins University, is in charge of deciding who gets to utilize the pricy science gear in addition to maintaining it running.

While the telescope will be operational nearly 24 hours a day, it leaves only 8,760 hours.