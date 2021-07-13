The construction boom in Lhasa has exacerbated Tibet’s divisions.

Cranes and newly-built blocks of flats extend up to azure skies behind towering mountains encircling the Tibetan city of Lhasa, as a construction boom establishes a two-tier system of property riches between state personnel and the rest of the population.

Beijing claims that a massive infrastructure and construction effort in Tibet has resulted in the construction of airports, roads, railroads, and new flats, which are improving life across the remote Himalayan plateau.

However, Tibetans claim that the growth is transforming the medieval Buddhist city and putting property prices out of reach of many inhabitants, further dividing an area notorious for discontent under Chinese authority.

Construction workers crawl over high-end condo towers being developed by Chinese developer Country Garden a short distance from the Potala Palace, the former residence of the exiled Dalai Lama.

Despite the fact that typical Tibetan earnings remain among the lowest in the country, they are priced similarly to many big Chinese cities.

The project is located near a modern new shopping center and is adjacent to billboards advertising other projects.

Since deadly anti-China protests erupted across the region in 2008, international journalists have been severely limited in Tibet. AFP recently accompanied a rare and closely regulated government-led tour of the province.

The Chinese government claims that prosperity is the cure to unrest in Tibet, where many Tibetans still venerate the Dalai Lama, the region’s spiritual leader, and despise Chinese tourists and immigrants.

It has poured money into the region since 2008, making Tibet one of China’s fastest-growing economic regions and fueling rising average wages.

Many inhabitants agree that such improvements are desirable, but experts worry that Lhasa’s 860,000 citizens are becoming increasingly divided between haves and have-nots.

The construction boom is undoubtedly the most evident proof, with educated government personnel benefiting disproportionately while Tibetan rural migrants struggle to keep up.

In 2020, about one million square meters of newly constructed homes were sold, up 28% from the previous year.

Around three dozen new developments are presently offering properties in Lhasa, according to real estate listings.

With costs rising, public-sector positions are becoming more attractive “because there are very few opportunities outside of that to make the big bucks,” according to Andrew Fischer, a professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

“Once you’ve passed through that gate, the property market opens up. People are controlled by that gateway.”

Rural Tibetans are migrating to Lhasa in search of better economic and educational possibilities, but they frequently end up on the bottom rungs of society, according to Emily Yeh, a lecturer at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Many people have a limited understanding of Mandarin. Brief News from Washington Newsday.