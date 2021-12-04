The computer used by Wikipedia’s creator, as well as the NFT of the first edit, are up for auction.

According to auctioneers, the personal computer that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales used when programming the online reference resource 20 years ago will be auctioned off, accompanied with an NFT commemorating his first change on the platform.

Wales utilized the Strawberry iMac “for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001,” according to Christie’s, the auction firm in charge of the sale, which began Friday in New York.

According to Christie’s specialist Peter Klarnet, the second lot is for an NFT — Non-Fungible Tokens are unique digital artifacts that transfer ownership through blockchain technology — generated by Wales of Wikipedia’s debut onscreen image when he uploaded the first words, “Hello world.”

According to Christie’s, the NFT, which will be provided in JPEG format, will be interactive, with the buyer being able to alter the page, which may be “reset with a timer to revert to its original state.”

Part of the proceeds from the sales will go to the WT.Social project in Wales, which is a “nontoxic alternative” social media network with an ad-free approach.

The two lots will be available for purchase online until December 15, with Christie’s aiming to sell them for hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Klarnet.

NFTs have become auction houses and the art market’s new favourite art form for some collectors and investors.

An NFT of the source code for the World Wide Web sold for $5.4 million at Sotheby’s in July, while the all-digital work of American artist Beeple fetched $69.3 million at Christie’s in March, setting a new NFT record.

Christie’s also announced the auction of a ballistic vest worn by Kanye West during a party celebrating the release of his 2021 album “Donda” on Friday.