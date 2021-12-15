The computer and NFT of Wikipedia’s creator were auctioned off for almost $1 million.

At auction on Wednesday, an NFT commemorating Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales’s first change to the online reference resource 20 years ago, as well as the machine he used to create the platform, sold for over $1 million.

Christie’s sold the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which are one-of-a-kind digital items that impart ownership via blockchain technology, for $750,000 and the Strawberry iMac for $187,500.

When Wales uploaded the first words, “Hello world,” the NFT was of Wikipedia’s initial displayed image.

According to Christie’s, he utilized the Strawberry iMac “for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001.”

According to Christie’s, the NFT, which is provided in JPEG format, is interactive, with the buyer being able to alter the page, which may be “reset with a timer to revert to its original state.”

Part of the proceeds from the sales will go to the WT.Social initiative in Wales, which is a “non-toxic alternative” social media network with an ad-free approach.

NFTs have become auction houses and the art market’s new favourite art form for some collectors and investors.

An NFT of the source code for the World Wide Web sold for $5.4 million at Sotheby’s in July, while the all-digital work of American artist Beeple fetched $69.3 million at Christie’s in March, setting a new NFT record.

Christie’s also announced the auction of a ballistic vest worn by Kanye West during a party celebrating the release of his 2021 album “Donda” on Friday.