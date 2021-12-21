The Community of Massacre Victims Fights Back Against Guatemala’s Siege

Hundreds of indigenous people defied a siege on Tuesday, blocking a key route in Guatemala’s west for the second day in a row, demanding that the government end a brutal century-old land conflict.

Mayan K’iche members stopped the Interamericana highway on Monday with the caskets of 11 of the 13 victims of a weekend atrocity in which four youngsters aged five to 16 were “chopped up with machetes.”

“All we’re asking for is a border,” Francisco Tambriz, 51, a community leader from the Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan municipality, which is at odds with the nearby Nahuala municipality.

“Santa Catarina is wailing,” Tambriz claimed.

Despite the fact that both communities are K’iche, they have been warring for territory for more than a century, at times violently.

Armed men using “high caliber” firearms ambushed a group of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan residents who had gone to the community of Chiquix in Nahuala to collect corn on Friday night.

The youngsters were hacked into pieces and burned inside the truck in which they were traveling.

A police vehicle was also attacked, resulting in the death of one officer and the injury of two others.

The Ixtahuacan village of Santa Catarina says that those in Nahuala have taken some of their land.

President Alejandro Giammattei announced a month-long state of siege in the two settlements late Monday, prohibiting rallies and the ability to bear arms.

“These occurrences are no longer the result of a family feud over land. They are the direct result of an illegal armed and organized organization engaging in an ambush against citizens and security forces “Giammattei stated.

He promised to bring the criminals to justice.

On Sunday, three males armed with M16 rifles were apprehended. Authorities said forensic examinations on the guns would be conducted to determine if they were used in the atrocity.

Tires, tree trunks, boulders, and concrete blocks were used to obstruct the Interamaericana, one of Guatemala’s key highways that connects the capital to the west.

A group of locals headed to Guatemala City to meet with officials in the hopes of establishing a legal border between the two villages.

Giammattei also proclaimed a state of siege and set up a meeting to discuss a solution in May 2020, but the Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan community said the plan failed.

"We don't want any more people to die, and we don't want any more people to be harmed. Peace and fairness are what we seek"