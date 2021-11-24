The Colombian town that “adopted” a conflict has died in anonymity.

There are no names on many of the grave plaques in the Colombian village of Puerto Berrio. After the Latin “Nomen nescio” for “anonymous,” simply the letters N.N, frequently hand-painted. The Magdalena River, which flows by the town in the northern Antioquia department, filled with hundreds of unidentified dead during the bloodiest years of Colombia’s nearly six-decade conflict.

They were swollen, often mangled, and sometimes simply body parts when they washed up.

The bodies were pulled from the river, “adopted” by the people of Puerto Berrio, and interred at La Dolorosa cemetery, where residents still come to pray and care for the graves every day.

Blanca Bustamante, 60, whose two children vanished without a trace, said, “I remind myself that if we take care of a lost person here, someone else someplace might be taking care of my son’s grave.”

Jhon Jairo Sosa Bustamante, a 20-year-old soldier, vanished while on leave 14 years ago. Then her nine-year-old daughter Lizeth vanished as well.

Nearly 60 years of civil war have left an estimated 120,000 Colombians missing, four times the total toll of the dictatorships of Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in the twentieth century.

“There must be other individuals who love and care for them if they died as N.N. That’s what I’m hoping for “Among the plastic flowers and hand-painted tomb inscriptions, Bustamante told AFP.

Colombian families were finally able to begin the lengthy and agonizing search for their missing loved ones after the historic peace accords agreed in 2016 resulted in the disarmament of the FARC Marxist rebel group.

The agreement resulted in the creation of a special search unit, known as the UBPD in Spanish, to look for missing people, the majority of whom were civilians caught up in the vicious battle waged by paramilitary groups, guerillas, drug traffickers, and security forces.

Through a rigorous process of obtaining information and DNA, the squad has identified 127 dead in five years — a delicate mission in places where holdout armed factions still fight today.

116 unidentified bodies have been discovered in Puerto Berrio alone. According to the UBPD search unit, there could be as many as 700 people.

Nelcy Diaz recently traveled to Puerto Berrio in search of her husband Jose Jesus Cubillos, who was 42 when he and five other people from a nearby village were kidnapped in 2002.

Someone told her about a guerrilla who boasted about killing the six men while wearing six timepieces on his arm.

The 57-year-old teacher believes her husband's body was tossed into the river.