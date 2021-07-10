The Colombian Conflict’s Sinister Export: Mercenaries

Some fight in Yemen or Afghanistan, while others guard oil pipelines in the United Arab Emirates; and more recently, they were discovered in Haiti, where they are suspected of assassinating the president.

Retired Colombian troops and illegal combatants feed the murky market of mercenaries around the world, hardened by more than half a century of conflict at home.

A total of 26 Colombians have been charged with participating in the pre-dawn assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday, which seriously injured his wife Martine.

At least 17 ex-soldiers are suspected of being engaged in the attack on Moise’s residence, Colombian officials stated on Friday. Haitian police murdered several of them, but the majority were apprehended.

The presence of Colombian mercenaries, on the other hand, underlines the rich transnational mercenary economy.

“In terms of irregular warfare, there is a lot of experience… Colombian soldiers are trained, have battle experience, and are inexpensive labor, according to Jorge Mantilla, a criminal phenomenon researcher at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

It’s not just former soldiers who leave Colombia’s borders – which are already porous for cocaine export – as hired guns.

Venezuelan authorities arrested “153 Colombian paramilitaries” in 2004 on suspicion of plotting to assassinate then-President Hugo Chavez.

Colombia appears to have an endless supply of soldiers. The military has a total of 220,000 members, and thousands of them leave due to a lack of promotion chances, misconduct, or after 20 years of service.

Every year, “between 15,000 and 10,000 troops rank and file quit the army… Colonel John Marulanda, president of a Colombian union for former military men, told W Radio that “it’s a human universe that’s extremely difficult to govern.”

They retire young and have meager pensions, making them “victim to better economic prospects,” according to the retired officer.

He claims that what happened in Haiti was a “typical case of private organizations using Colombian ex-soldiers to carry out operations in other nations.”

According to Colombian police, the assassination was carried out by four companies.

A lady claiming to be the wife of one of the kidnapped Colombians, Francisco Eladio Uribe, stated that a firm offered her husband $2,700 to join the unit.

Uribe left the army in 2019 and was implicated in the “false positives” controversy, in which soldiers executed 6,000 civilians between 2002 and 2008 in order to gain incentives by passing them off as enemy fighters.

