The Collapse of Dogecoin Could Teach Shiba Inu Investors Two Things.

The stock market is an exciting place to be, full of forward-thinking enterprises that are transforming our future. The 3,700 percent growth in the broad S&P 500 index over the previous 40 years demonstrates that a long-term strategy to the market provides the best results.

However, this pales in comparison to several cryptocurrencies’ record-breaking returns in the last year, including a spectacular eight-figure percentage rise in meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB).

Regular cryptocurrency investors may recall a similar “moonshot” in long-time favorite Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), but the token is now down more than 60% from its all-time high. Shiba Inu may face a similar fate, and investors should be aware of these two crucial parallels.

One of the arguments for buying Dogecoin in early 2021 was that it was only $0.20, and if it became the next Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and eventually reached above $60,000, it might turn small-time investors into millionaires.

However, investors who followed this line of reasoning overlooked the reality that Dogecoin’s price gain was practically mathematically impossible to match Bitcoin’s. That’s because Dogecoin has a far larger supply than Bitcoin, and Shiba Inu tokens have a much larger quantity than both of them.

There are currently 549 trillion Shiba Inu tokens in circulation, resulting in a total value of almost $30 billion despite the token’s minuscule price of $0.000054.

To put it another way, Shiba’s price would have to increase more than 5,000-fold to meet Dogecoin’s.

But that would mean that its $30.3 billion market capitalization would have to rise by the same amount, giving it a total value of $152 trillion — the equivalent of a third of the world’s wealth.

It’s ludicrous, and it’s because it is. Remember that, despite its potential, Dogecoin is still hovering at $0.27 per token, a far way from Bitcoin pricing. The arithmetic behind its pricing in comparison to Bitcoin is comparable to the example above, and it’s one of the main reasons why.

Many social media personalities, including Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, took part in the Dogecoin debate on a regular basis, pushing the price of the cryptocurrency skyrocketing. When it came time for Dogecoin to show its usefulness as a legitimate currency, however, its case crumbled.

To far, around 1,930 merchants throughout the world accept Dogecoin as payment, the majority of them are small companies.