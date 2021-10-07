The Coast Guard discovered 17 migrants dead on a Libyan beach.

The dead of 17 migrants were discovered washed up on a Libyan beach after their boat overturned while attempting to reach Europe by sea, according to the coast guard.

Every year, tens of thousands of desperate migrants board unseaworthy boats in Libya in an attempt to reach the Italian shores 300 kilometers (190 miles) away.

The journeys are frequently fatal.

“The bodies of 17 migrants were discovered on the coast between the cities of Zawiya and Sorman by Red Crescent workers over the previous 24 hours,” a coast guard official told AFP.

According to him, the victims drowned after their boat capsized.

Images of victims draped in shrouds were published by the Red Crescent near Zawiya, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Tripoli’s capital.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported in mid-July that the number of migrants who perished at sea trying to reach Europe this year had more than doubled compared to the same period in 2020.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) counted 1,369 migrants who had perished in the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year in September.

The new killings occur only days after Libyan officials launched a “security campaign” in Tripoli’s outskirts, aimed mostly at illegal migrants.

“The number of migrants and refugees held in detention centers in Tripoli, Libya, has increased substantially in the last five days, more than tripling,” according to the charity organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“Arrests and detention treatment have frequently been violent, with several persons being beaten, injured, or even killed.”

“At least 5,000 migrants and refugees (had) been picked up across Tripoli,” according to the report, with many women and children claiming violence.

According to the UNSMIL Libya mission, at least one person has been murdered and 15 others have been injured.

Human traffickers have benefitted from a decade of bloodshed following the 2011 collapse of dictator Moamer Kadhafi to carve out lucrative but horrific enterprises in detention centers around the country, according to rights groups.