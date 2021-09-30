The Co-Founder of Vaccine Maker BioNTech Says We Shouldn’t Live In Fear Of Viruses.

According to the co-founder and chief medical official of COVID vaccine developer BioNTech, the virus could remain around for a long time (BNTX).

On Thursday, Dr. Ozlem Tureci said on “The CNBC Conversation” that the globe “should not live in terror” of the virus.

“COVID will be controllable. She went on to say, “It’s already starting to seem doable.”

BioNTech and Pfizer collaborated on the COVID vaccination, which was licensed for those aged 12 and up in late August. A booster dose for those 65 and older, as well as those who work in high-risk environments, those in long-term care homes, and Americans with underlying health issues, has been approved by the drugmakers.

They are requesting approval for a vaccination for youngsters aged 5 to 11, which is expected in October.

Tureci said on “The CNBC Conversation” that we’ll “need to return to a new routine” since “this infection will be with us for a long time.”

BioNTech, on the other hand, will “continuously assess” any future virus versions, she said.

“It appears that boosters alone, bringing declining immune responses back to high levels, are suitable and do protect for all of these variations that are now circulating,” she said. “We must, however, continue to screen since there may be future versions for which this is not the case. And we have a second pillar for this, which is that we train ourselves to be swift and adaptable in the event of a variant. And we’re performing those dry runs with regulators as well, so they’re prepared for the possibility of having to switch.”

Tureci expects booster doses to be given every 12 to 18 months to combat the infection, according to the news outlet.

COVID vaccine maker Moderna’s Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung, as reported by Reuters, that he believes the epidemic will be finished in a year because vaccine production will have increased to a level that will secure global availability.

“If you look at the industry-wide development of manufacturing capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be accessible by the middle of next year so that everyone on this planet can be vaccinated,” he told the news source last week. To the degree necessary, boosters should also be possible.”

BioNTech’s stock was trading at $280.12 in premarket hours on Thursday, up $2.68, or 0.97 percent.