The Chopin Piano Competition is won by a Canadian.

On Thursday, Canadian pianist Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won first prize in the Chopin piano competition in Warsaw, claiming one of the world’s most famous music prizes.

“One of the nicest things you can imagine is being able to perform Chopin in Warsaw,” Liu, 24, said as the panel announced their verdict at the Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall.

Some of the biggest names in classical music have previously won the Chopin Competition, including Maurizio Pollini, Martha Argerich, and Krystian Zimerman.

The Chopin competition, which has been held every five years since 1927, was scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was the first since World War II.

“Getting all of the competitors into Poland was a challenge,” Artur Szklener, director of the National Institute of Frederic Chopin, which organizes the competition, told AFP.

However, Argentinian concert pianist Nelson Goerner, one of the 17 jury members, believes that pandemic-related lockdowns helped to elevate the caliber of this year’s competition.

“This year’s level is outstanding,” Goerner said earlier in the competition to AFP.

“The pianists have had more time to prepare,” he explained, “and I believe the pandemic has reawakened in all of us a drive to go higher, to transcend ourselves.”

“You can tell by the way these young pianists play.”

Kyohei Sorita, a 27-year-old Japanese man, tied for second place with Alexander Gadjiev, a 26-year-old Italian-Slovenian.

Martin Garcia Garcia, 24, of Spain, came in third.

Liu was born in Paris and attended the Montreal Conservatoire.

He has toured China twice, performing with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

“The pandemic made this kind of encounter even more special for me,” Liu said after winning.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Liu stated he had to be “very cautious all of the time” in order to keep up with his competition and concert schedule, and as a result, he had “not met many people” in the previous two years.

He also expressed the hope that the competition would be “only the beginning” of his musical career.

“It’s difficult to maintain freshness, to constantly come up with new ideas, so I hope this isn’t the last point,” he told reporters.

He went on to say that he was excited to “finally be able to sleep and party.”

This year’s competition drew 87 pianists from all around the world, including 22 Chinese pianists, 16 Poles, and 14 Japanese pianists.

The tournament, which was broadcast live on YouTube and via a custom mobile app, drew a record amount of internet attention.

Approximately 70,000 people tuned in to see the outcome. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.