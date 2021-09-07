The chip shortage in the automotive industry might last for years, according to major players.

According to some industry analysts, the car industry may not be able to overcome the semiconductor chip shortage that has plagued it since the coronavirus pandemic began for a few more years.

The shortage of chips was a hot topic at the Munich Motor Show on Monday, with officials from Ford, Volkswagen, and Daimler discussing the issues posed by the component’s scarcity.

During the pandemic, demand for chips grew tremendously as people bought more tech gadgets that used the component and stayed at home for work and recreation.

Due to a shortage of chips, automakers have had to reduce production shifts, temporarily close plants, and postpone automobiles as a result of the shortage.

The chip scarcity is a “very serious issue,” according to Volkswagen CEO Herber Diess, who spoke to CNBC on Monday.

Volkswagen receives many of its chips from Malaysia, which has been particularly heavily impacted by COVID in recent weeks, resulting in multiple manufacturing closures, according to CNBC.

“We will most likely be in shortages for months, if not years, because chips are in such high demand,” Diess told Bloomberg. “The internet of things is expanding, and scaling up capacity will take time. It will almost certainly be a bottleneck in the next months and years.”

According to CNBC, Ford Europe Chairman of the Management Board Gunnar Herrmann believes the chip scarcity will go until 2024, but that it is difficult to predict when it will end. He mentioned that electric automobiles have thousands of chips in them.

The third quarter of this year, according to Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, will be the “trough” of the semiconductor scarcity.

“We’re hoping to start climbing back up again in the fourth quarter. However, there is a level of uncertainty in our production system that we must cope with. It must remain adaptable,” he told CNBC.