The Chinese Court has approved HNA’s $170 billion restructuring.

A Chinese court has approved the $172 billion reorganization of debt-ridden conglomerate HNA Group, in a move that could foreshadow how authorities would deal with Evergrande, the ailing property giant.

After battling to settle a long-running liquidity crisis, the group — China’s largest private aviation conglomerate and owner of one of the country’s top carriers, Hainan Airlines — filed for bankruptcy in January.

Since then, it has been undergoing debt restructuring under the supervision of the local government.

With new stockholders, the massive corporation will be divided into four sections: aviation, airports, finance, and commercial.

HNA said in a statement on Sunday that a reorganization plan had been accepted by a court in southern Hainan, where it is based.

The reorganization comes as investors wonder what will happen to property mogul Evergrande, which is saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities as a result of a years-long acquisition spree that included forays into electric vehicles that were once billed as a challenge to Elon Musk’s dominant Tesla brand.

While the government has not yet determined whether or not to bail out the troubled developer, many believe Evergrande may be compelled to go through a similar government-led reorganization.

HNA was once known for its ambitious purchase spree, which included investments in the aviation, tourism, real estate, and financial services sectors.

However, in 2017, the government imposed restrictions on the company’s rapid global expansion, requiring it to reduce its assets.

The court ruling comes after Gu Gang, the leader of HNA’s joint working group in charge of the restructuring, announced that the company has confirmed 1.1 trillion dollars in creditor claims.

Last month, creditors voted on the restructuring plan, and the majority of them approved it.

Two top executives of the debt-ridden conglomerate were seized by Chinese police in September on suspicion of “illegal crimes.”