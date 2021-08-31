The Chinese Cinema Is Bringing Film To Blind Audiences Through ‘Talking Movies.’

Every Saturday, Zhang Xinsheng travels two hours for a movie date with friends, navigating Beijing’s complicated metro system with his white cane and a speaking map on his phone that screams directions.

Zhang turned blind in his early twenties owing to a degenerative illness, but since then he’s discovered a passion for movies at the “talking film” club, where volunteers provide vivid narrations to a crowd of blind or partially sighted moviegoers.

“It felt like a (new) world had opened up for me after I first listened to a film in 2014,” he said.

“Despite my blindness, I felt I could grasp the movie. As (the narrator) portrayed the events… of laughter and crying, vivid images formed in my mind’s eye.”

He still makes the weekly trek to a theater in Qianmen, in the heart of old Beijing, despite the fact that he is 51 years old.

Xin Mu Theater, a small group of volunteers who were the first to bring films to blind audiences in China, hosts dozens of blind moviegoers on Saturdays.

Their approach is uncomfortably low-tech. Face expressions, unsaid gestures, the surroundings, and clothes are all described by a narrator.

They communicate visual signals that would otherwise go unnoticed, such as an abrupt change in landscape from falling leaves to snow, which indicates the passage of time.

The club aired “A Street Cat Named Bob” last month, a film about a ginger cat that helps a homeless guy in London quit drugs and become a best-selling author.

Wang Weili, the narrator, summarized what is happening on-screen as follows:

“London, England’s capital, is blanketed in snow. In between the Chinese-dubbed conversation, he comments, “It’s a little like Beijing, but the skyscrapers aren’t so tall.”

“A man wearing binoculars, which are two long round cylinders used to see far away objects, is watching James sing on a street corner with Bob the cat.”

As he spoke, there was a deafening quiet. Instead of whispering or munching on food, the audience listened carefully.

After narrating “The Terminator” to a friend, Wang was motivated to introduce films to blind audiences.

“When I depicted the action sequences, I saw sweat running down his brow. He was ecstatic,” he said. “He kept telling me to tell me what you’re seeing!”

In 2005, Wang used his funds to rent a modest room in an old Beijing courtyard and launch the talking film club with a small flat-screen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.