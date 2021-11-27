The Chairman of the Macau Junket is being questioned about a China arrest warrant.

According to the government of Macau, the chairman of the gambling enclave’s largest junket operator is being questioned by police after authorities on the Chinese mainland issued a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors in China’s Wenzhou city are looking for Alvin Chau, the chairman of Suncity Group, for alleged cross-border gambling activities and causing “serious damage to the country’s social order,” according to state media.

In China, almost all gambling is prohibited, but it is legal in Macau, a former Portuguese territory with a casino sector larger than Las Vegas.

The bulk of gamblers are from the mainland, and junket companies such as Suncity arrange for high-rollers to visit Macau for legal gambling.

Chau was one of a group of people detained on Saturday for questioning in connection with the warrant, according to Macau’s authorities.

“Police have taken the suspect surnamed Chau and other people engaged in the case back to the police station for further investigation this morning based on the evidence acquired from the earlier criminal investigation,” the government said in a statement.

The quantity of money engaged in unlawful cross-border gambling operations was “very large,” according to the report.

The government stated, “All Macau gaming practitioners must fully comply with the regulations in Mainland China and Macau.”

Prosecutors in Wenzhou have charged Chau of managing a cross-border gambling organization that also operated casinos and loan businesses in China.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption effort, high-rollers and corrupt officials who may fly to Macau to gamble or launder money are being scrutinized more closely.

As a result, Macau has been attempting to diversify its economy away from the gambling industry.

For much of last year, the coronavirus wiped off gaming and tourism. Despite the fact that numbers have increased this year, they are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Authorities also announced preparations for a crackdown in September, tightening their grip on the already troubled business and wiping billions of dollars from large casinos.

Officials want to place government representatives on the boards of licensed operators to oversee their activities and make subterranean banking illegal in the industry.

Beijing is also waging a campaign aimed at the country’s super-rich, asking for “shared prosperity.”