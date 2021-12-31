The CES Tech Show Is Closing A Day Early Due To A Covid Surge.

The CES tech show said on Friday that it will take place in person next week in Las Vegas, but that it will end one day early because to an increase of Covid-19 infections.

Many high-profile exhibitors, such as Amazon, BMW, and Microsoft, have withdrawn from or decreased their presence at one of the world’s largest trade shows due to health concerns, as the Omicron variety has caused Covid-19 instances in the United States to reach new highs.

The decision to curtail the event was described by CES organizers as an extra safety step on top of tougher health measures.

“As the world’s most prominent technology event, CES remains committed to being the gathering place to present goods and discuss ideas that will eventually improve our lives,” said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association.

“We’ve cut the exhibition down to three days and implemented rigorous health safeguards to ensure the safety of all attendees and participants.”

Before entering the venue on January 5-7, all attendees must show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test.

According to the CTA, 2,200 exhibitors will attend the trade fair, which will also have an online edition, which is half the planned number.

Even the smaller size will exhibit cutting-edge technology, ranging from self-driving cars to commercial spaceflight to the latest electronics.