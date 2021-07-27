The CEO of TRUiC explains how AI tools can assist startups.

With nearly a million one-year-old firms in the United States alone, the competition for a distinct brand identity has never been fiercer. Even the most successful firms that today’s entrepreneurs admire had to solve the same branding-related challenge before they could take off.

The name you choose for your firm sets the tone for all future branding efforts. A company name aids in making a good first impression on investors and future clients. While it is possible to modify your business name after you have submitted your legal documents, it is far easier and less expensive to choose the proper name right from the start. In this vital first phase, AI-powered solutions are essential for outsmarting and assisting human think tanks by leveraging deep insights and machine learning.

Today, companies such as TRUiC, Shopify, Wix, Godaddy, Oberlo, and SquadHelp are all focusing on solutions that can assist with branding and startup needs. TRUiC took a different strategy by aggressively investing in AI-powered technologies to replace traditional approaches such as human brainstorming.

“An entrepreneur’s problem is to anticipate where the market will be in the future. Nagabhushanam, TRUiC CEO and founder, says, “Just get that right and execute the plan properly.” “Bobby” Peddi outlined what TRUiC was all about. “We’re essentially turning into a marketplace for folks who want to start a business. We’ve been providing free guidance, legal templates, and links to the resources people need to be successful entrepreneurs since our inception.”

Without the aid of dedicated tools, navigating the sea of seized domain names can be a difficult undertaking. TRUiC thrives in this area, as it is a user-friendly solution that was created with small business owners and entrepreneurs in mind. Many firms have thrived because to TRUiC’s AI-powered solutions, which include a business name generator and a domain name generator.

"We didn't want sophisticated AI to render the job of branding specialists useless, albeit that is progressively happening. In truth, this is how it began: I wanted to start my own business but had no idea where to start. I noticed places charging several hundred dollars, and it didn't seem right," Peddi's statements ring true many entrepreneurs who have faced the same issue: fragmented service suppliers who are frequently expensive. "I learnt everything I could about the procedure and put it on a,"