The CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange believes it is past time for the industry to be regulated.

Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has spoken out about the necessity for the market to be governed by tight laws. The company published a list of “10 fundamental rights for crypto users” this week in the hopes of sparking debate among lawmakers and authorities.

“Most regulators around the world are paying close attention to crypto this year, and many of them are communicating with us,” Zhao told the Associated Press. He also stated that he and his colleagues at Binance “believe this is the ideal time” to discuss rules.

“We believe that having a seat at the table for industry players is critical,” he stated. “We also believe that some regulations, if enacted in a vacuum, may lack practical considerations in how they are implemented, and that they are not implemented well.” In recent years, the bitcoin business has been under increased scrutiny. The reason for this is because the industry has gotten more mainstream. Bitcoin hit a new high of roughly $68,991 last week. The Staples Center will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena in December, indicating how ubiquitous cryptocurrency has become. Other industries, such as ride-sharing, benefited from rules before becoming big players.

“We simply don’t have enough investor protection in crypto right now,” Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said, comparing the business to the Wild West.

"In certain uses, this asset class is riddled with fraud, frauds, and misuse," he stated. "There's a lot of excitement and misinformation out there about how crypto assets work. Investors are frequently unable to obtain rigorous, impartial, and full information."

Crypto platforms, according to the company, have a responsibility to protect consumers and develop policies to avoid financial crimes, as well as a responsibility to engage with regulators and legislators to set rules to keep users secure.

The plea for regulation may sound weird coming from a sector whose popularity grew in part because it aspired to operate free of government and other authorities' control. Zhao, on the other hand, believes that there should be more regulation.